Coco Gauff Shares Funny Reason Why She Joined Unrivaled As Investor

The new 3-on-3 women's basketball league tips off on Friday, Jan. 17.

Madison Williams

Coco Gauff reacts to winning a match at the 2024 U.S. Open.
American tennis star Coco Gauff is the latest athlete to join the new women's basketball league Unrivaled's investment group.

The 20-year-old adds her name to a long list of investors, including Olympian Michael Phelps, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, college basketball coach Dawn Staley and soccer star Alex Morgan, to name a few.

Although Gauff is a huge tennis star, she's also a big basketball fan. She admitted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her dad actually wanted her to play basketball. She figured this was the next best thing.

"My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get," Gauff wrote. "In all seriousness, I’m incredibly my grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family! I can’t wait to watch."

The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier tips off on Friday, Jan. 17. They created this league for WNBA players to compete outside of the season on United States ground.

A total of 36 players joined Unrivaled, including stars such as Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese. Six teams make up the new league: the Laces, the Mist, the Phantom, the Lunar Owls, the Rose and the Vinyl.

