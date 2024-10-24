SI

New Unrivaled Basketball League Reveals Sweet New Team Names, Logos

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's new league will kick off its inaugural season in January.

Liam McKeone

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's Unrivaled will kick off its first season in January / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty may have just won their first championship to cap off a historic WNBA season, but fortunately fans won't have to wait long for the return of women's hoops.

In January the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a new league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will take place. It's a big-money venture that has already lured a few significant names to play with its founders like Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Brittney Griner, and Angel Reese. There are still four players to be announced that will round out the 30-woman league.

On Thursday, Unrivaled took one step closer to reality by releasing team names and logos. They're pretty sweet, too.

Introducing the six basketball clubs that will make up Unrivaled: the Laces, the Mist, the Phantom, the Lunar Owls, the Rose, and the Vinyl.

Pretty good names but great logos. The merchandise is going to be very popular.

Few other details have been revealed but we do know we're about three months away from opening tip in Miami.

