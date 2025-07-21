SI

Heated Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Plum Video Resurfaces After WNBA All-Star Game Jabs

Andy Nesbitt

Kelsey Plum and Caitlin Clark traded barbs over the weekend.
Kelsey Plum and Caitlin Clark traded barbs over the weekend. / @TheSportingNews
In this story:

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum added to their blossoming personal rivalry over the weekend, with the two trading a few barbs at the WNBA All-Star Game.

The tension between the two players has been growing since Clark entered the league last year as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

On Saturday night Plum called out Clark about her team not attending a pregame meeting where they decided to wear "Pay us what you owe us" shirts during warmups. Clark then later roasted Plum with a six-word comment on Instagram.

On Sunday, a video from last year's All-Star Game resurfaced, showing a heated moment between the two when Plum aggressively guarded Clark 94-feet from the hoop. Clark was able to get away from Plum thanks to a nice pick by a teammate. She then made a sweet pass for a cool assist and had a little extra fun celebrating it.

Here's that moment:

The Fever and Sparks next play each other in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Hopefully Clark is back from her injury by then, because that will be some must-see TV.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA