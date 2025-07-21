Heated Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Plum Video Resurfaces After WNBA All-Star Game Jabs
Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum added to their blossoming personal rivalry over the weekend, with the two trading a few barbs at the WNBA All-Star Game.
The tension between the two players has been growing since Clark entered the league last year as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
On Saturday night Plum called out Clark about her team not attending a pregame meeting where they decided to wear "Pay us what you owe us" shirts during warmups. Clark then later roasted Plum with a six-word comment on Instagram.
On Sunday, a video from last year's All-Star Game resurfaced, showing a heated moment between the two when Plum aggressively guarded Clark 94-feet from the hoop. Clark was able to get away from Plum thanks to a nice pick by a teammate. She then made a sweet pass for a cool assist and had a little extra fun celebrating it.
Here's that moment:
The Fever and Sparks next play each other in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Hopefully Clark is back from her injury by then, because that will be some must-see TV.