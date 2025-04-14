Dallas Wings’ Not-So-Subtle Post About Paige Bueckers Has WNBA Fans Buzzing
Basketball fans in Dallas have gone through so much in the last year, but their fates are about to change Monday night when the Dallas Wings take Paige Bueckers off the board with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.
The moment was practically set in stone after the Wings won the draft lottery back in November, giving them the right to select the undisputed top prospect of the 2025 class in Bueckers.
There was some chatter of Bueckers reportedly preferring another WNBA team over the Wings, but the UConn guard cleared that up amid her team's national title run earlier this year. The Wings, for their part, appear to have no intention of trading the No. 1 pick.
In just a few hours, the moment everyone has been waiting for will finally materialize with Bueckers hearing her name called by the WNBA commish in New York City. Just for fun, and maybe a little giddy from the anticipation, the Wings' social media team shared a cheeky post that had their future franchise player written all over it.
The Wings posted a custom graphic of a No. 5 jersey and wrote, "5 hours until a new page."
Not slick, admin.
Fans knew that the Wings knew exactly what they were doing.