Diana Taurasi Candidly Opens Up About Emotions Surrounding Retirement
On Thursday basketball legend Diana Taurasi held her official retirement press conference, a few weeks after making the announcement in TIME magazine. While touching on the various aspects of the monumental decision, the 20-year WNBA vet opened up on her emotions and was straightforward: she's sad.
Taurasi shared with reporters that last week, before boarding a flight to New York, her 7-year-old son asked her if she was "sad" that she was hanging it up. The question lingered on her mind throughout the flight and she was able to admit as much to the assembled media.
"I am sad," Taurasi said, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I don’t show it. I don’t like to outwardly show my sadness. It's the game I’ve played since I was 7."
An honest admission, and something every athlete deals with— especially all-time greats like Taurasi.
The next stage of her life is coming and Taurasi is clearly ready to embrace it. But she's sad to leave her playing days behind.