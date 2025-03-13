SI

Diana Taurasi Candidly Opens Up About Emotions Surrounding Retirement

Taurasi got honest when discussing how her retirement made her feel.

Liam McKeone

Diana Taurasi held her retirement press conference on Thursday
Diana Taurasi held her retirement press conference on Thursday / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday basketball legend Diana Taurasi held her official retirement press conference, a few weeks after making the announcement in TIME magazine. While touching on the various aspects of the monumental decision, the 20-year WNBA vet opened up on her emotions and was straightforward: she's sad.

Taurasi shared with reporters that last week, before boarding a flight to New York, her 7-year-old son asked her if she was "sad" that she was hanging it up. The question lingered on her mind throughout the flight and she was able to admit as much to the assembled media.

"I am sad," Taurasi said, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I don’t show it. I don’t like to outwardly show my sadness. It's the game I’ve played since I was 7."

An honest admission, and something every athlete deals with— especially all-time greats like Taurasi.

The next stage of her life is coming and Taurasi is clearly ready to embrace it. But she's sad to leave her playing days behind.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA