Diana Taurasi Gives Classy Speech While Mercury Fans Chant 'One More Year'
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, in her 20th season in the WNBA, has hinted that her retirement could be nearing.
And Thursday's 89-70 loss to the Seattle Storm, the final game of the 2024 regular season, certainly felt at times like it was the last game of Taurasi's illustrious career. First, the Mercury posted a heartfelt tribute video featuring Taurasi's wife, sister and children onto its account on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of Thursday's contest.
Then, despite the plan being for the 42-year-old Taurasi to sit out the fourth quarter with the playoffs around the corner, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts subbed the three-time WNBA champion into the game, to the delight of the Footprint Center fans, who were chanting her name.
After the contest, Taurasi spoke to the crowd, filled with family members, friends, former coaches and teammates, in a speech that was pure class.
As Taurasi said, "If it's the last time...", the Mercury crowd began to chant "One more year!" Taurasi joked that her longtime friend and rival Sue Bird, who was considering retirement but returned for one more year before she retired after the 2022 season, was "tricked" by a cheering crowd imploring her to return.
Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Taurasi had said that the "end is near" but that she would "reflect" after the season.
Taurasi, a three-time NCAA champion at UConn, was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft. In 20 seasons, she has won a Rookie of the Year and an MVP award, been named to the All-Star team 11 times and has been named Finals MVP in two of her three championship victories. Taurasi ranks first on the WNBA's all-time points list. She has also won an incredible six Olympic gold medals.
After Thursday's game, Taurasi revealed to reporters that she had told teammate Brittney Griner that there are days she feels like "I could still do this" and days where she "struggles."
"I have to take a step back and think about what's next in my future, too," she said. "I have to think about my family. So, as soon as we win this championship, this decision will come quick."
Taurasi and the Mercury begin their championship quest in Game 1 of their first round series against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.