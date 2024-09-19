Phoenix Mercury Share Special Tribute Video for Diana Taurasi Amid Retirement Rumors
Diana Taurasi claims she has not yet decided on her future, but the Phoenix Mercury are honoring her legacy already.
This week, Taurasi was asked if her 20th season in the WNBA would be her last and was non-committal. She said she would truly think about it when the season was over.
On Thursday, the Mercury released a video featuring Taurasi's wife, sister, teammates and more celebrating her spectacular 20-year career. The emotional video is below.
That is really well done.
Taurasi is one of the greatest women's basketball players of all-time. She was a legend at UConn, where she won three NCAA titles and was a two-time national player of the year. Phoenix took her with the top pick in the 2004 WNBA draft and she has been with the franchise ever since.
The 42-year-old has racked up an incredible list of achievements during her career. The Mercury have won three WNBA titles with Taurasi leading the way, winning Finals MVP twice. She was the 2009 WNBA MVP, has been an 11-time All-Star, was named All-WNBA first team 10 times and second team four times. She led the league in scoring five times and is the league's all-time leading scorer. She also won seven Russian National League championships and six Euroleague titles.
On top of that, Taurasi has six Olympic gold medals, winning a title with Team USA at every Olympics since Athens in 2004.
Phoenix will be in the postseason, so there will be more game ahead of Taurasi in a Mercury jersey. But she is a legend and the franchise is preparing to send her out like one.