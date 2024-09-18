Diana Taurasi Addresses Potential Retirement as Season Winds Down: 'The End Is Near'
Three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi hinted that the final chapter of her 20-year career in the league is approaching while speaking to reporters after the Phoenix Mercury's 85-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.
Taurasi, a native of Los Angeles, didn't take the bait when one reporter asked her if it was a "fun way to potentially play your last game in LA", responding by saying she's had "so many great memories" over the years in her hometown.
But when another reporter asked Taurasi if she was sure this was it for her WNBA career, the Mercury star offered a more introspective answer.
"You know, I don’t know," Taurasi said. "The last couple of weeks have been a little nerve-racking for myself. I don’t want to make any emotional, rash decisions. I know the end is near. When that is, I don’t know.
"I've always been a person that just concentrates on what's next. And that's practice tomorrow and then Seattle on Thursday. When the season's over I'll reflect and I'll get advice from the people that are close to my heart and have been with me since day one. You never know but who knows."
The Mercury sparked retirement rumors when the team on Thursday hinted that the final two home games could be the last of Taurasi's career in a post onto its account on X (formerly Twitter).
"If this is it. You have two more opportunities to see the Greatest of All-Time at home," the team wrote.
Taurasi, 42, has seldom addressed the end of her career but did tell ESPN in a 2022 interview that "when I suck, I won't play."
"I’ll let you guys know when I’m done because you’re not gonna see me anymore,” Taurasi said. “When I’m done playing, I’m just going to stop playing. I’m not going to ease my way out. I want to play, and when I suck, I won’t play. Trust me, I’ll be in those workouts in the winter and be like, ‘Hmm, that’s it.’ "
Taurasi has averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 32.9 percent from three-point range in 35 games played for the Mercury, who clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday night. She was named an All-Star for the 11th time back in July.
Taurasi signed a two-year contract in Feburary of 2023 to remain with Phoenix, where she has spent her entire career.