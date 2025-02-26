Diana Taurasi Had a Simple Response to Her Status in the GOAT Debate
Diana Taurasi's retirement has sparked an intense debate over her place in the quest to determine the greatest women's basketball player of all-time.
The 42-year-old had a simple response when asked by TIME if she was, indeed the GOAT.
"I have a résumé. It's not up to me to grade it," Taurasi said.
It's hard to argue with that assertion.
Taurasi will finish her 20-year career as the WNBA's all-time leader in points scored (10,646), which is almost 3,000 more than her closest competition.
She is the league's all-time leader in three-pointers, is fourth all-time in assists, was named first team All-WNBA 10 times and second team four times, and was an 11-time All-Star. On top of that, the former WNBA MVP won three NCAA titles at UConn, three WNBA titles, seven Russian National League championships, six Euroleague titles and six Olympic gold medals as a member of Team USA.
"My scoring record, or the six gold medals, someone’s going to come around that has the same hunger, the same addiction to basketball, and put those records in a different way, a different name," Taurasi said. "That’s what sports is all about. That’s going to be fun to watch. Hopefully not soon."
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma agreed that Taurasi is the best to ever do it. "Until someone comes along and eclipses what she's done, then yes, she is," Auriemma said.