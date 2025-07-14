Dream's Rhyne Howard to Likely Miss WNBA All-Star Game With Injury
Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard was diagnosed with a left knee injury on Monday, which will keep her off the court for at least the rest of July.
Howard suffered the injury during Dream's 99-82 loss to the Fever on Friday. She left the game momentarily in the first half, but returned in the second half to compete for 14 more minutes.
This means Howard is expected to miss this upcoming weekend's WNBA All-Star Game, which she was chosen to be a part of. Captain Napheesa Collier chose Howard to be a member of her All-Star team for the game on Saturday in which they'll be competing against Caitlin Clark's All-Star team.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert could potentially select a replacement for Howard at the All-Star Game. It'll be interesting to see who Engelbert selects as there were a few notable snubs from the original announcement. One of the possible replacements could be Howard's Dream teammate Brionna Jones. Howard is a guard, whereas Jones is a forward, though. If Engelbert wants to replace Howard with another guard, she could choose Washington Mystics star Brittney Sykes, for example.
Howard is expected to make a "full recovery," the Dream shared on Monday. The Dream will provide further updates when "appropriate" and once they've learned more about the severity of Howard's injury.