Ex-Iowa Coach Shares Special Reason Why Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Wanted to Protect Her

This was a great quote from the former Hawkeyes coach.

Kristen Wong

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) embraces Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA non-conference women's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) embraces Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA non-conference women's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was one of one in Iowa. Her jersey retirement at Carver-Hawkeye arena said as much, and her former Hawkeyes teammates apparently thought so, too.

In a new article from The Athletic's Elise Devlin on Caitlin Clark's path to superstardom, ex-Iowa coach Lisa Bluder shared a few special anecdotes about Clark's time with the Hawkeyes, and they didn't disappoint. Early in Clark's college career, Blunder knew the importance of having Clark bond with her teammates and spoke about how she helped foster a nurturing environment to help players get to know each other better.

Here's an excerpt from The Athletic:

Years before Clark arrived at Iowa, Bluder had incorporated her own “Circle Time” before and after practices. It was a time for them to share, manifest, connect and listen. However, it became significant for Clark and her teammates. They grew closer and “understood each other,” Bluder said. So when teams were physical with Clark, it became personal.

“Our circle, we were so tight,” she said. “And Phil talks about that in his book, too. Teammates want to protect Caitlin. I mean, they were going to protect Caitlin. And then you’ve really got something special.”

Bluder's words perhaps take on more relevance now, nearly a month after Clark's latest dust-up with Connecticut Sun's Marina Mabrey. Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, showed her willingness to defend Clark during a heated Fever-Sun contest that saw Clark get shoved to the ground and featured a chaotic end-of-game brawl.

It likely won't be the last time Clark is involved in a controversial play this season, but as Bluder alludes to, as long as her teammates have her back, the second-year guard will be unstoppable no matter what the league throws in her way.

