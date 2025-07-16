Fever's Stephanie White Says Team Is Prioritizing Caitlin Clark's 'Long-Term' Health
Caitlin Clark will miss her 11th game this season on Wednesday night after she appeared to injure her groin during Tuesday night's Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game.
After Tuesday's game, Fever coach Stephanie White told media that Clark "felt a little something in her groin" and she was set to be evaluated. There hasn't been much more information out since then. Her status for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, in which Clark is a captain for, hasn't been figured out yet.
On Wednesday, White admitted the team hasn't discussed Clark's future past tonight. The goal for the Fever is to "prioritize" Clark's "long-term health," ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported.
Clark just missed five games earlier this month because of a groin injury. Earlier in the season, Clark missed five games for a left quadriceps strain. She's appeared in 13 of the Fever's 22 games this season.
We'll see if Clark misses another string of games this month with a groin injury, or if she will be ready to return to action next Tuesday in the Fever's next game after the All-Star break.