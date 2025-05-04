Fever’s Lexie Hull Pays Sweet Iowa Tribute to Caitlin Clark Before Special Game
The Indiana Fever will be returning to Caitlin Clark's old stomping grounds, the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena, for a preseason exhibition game Sunday against the Brazilian National team.
Ahead of the clash, Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull wore an awesome t-shirt in tribute of Clark's iconic career at Iowa. Hull exited the team bus wearing a Hawkeyes No. 22 Clark t-shirt, a nod at just how special Sunday's game is for her second-year teammate.
Clark, of course, led Iowa to consecutive national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024 before going on to shine as a rookie in the WNBA for the Fever. Clark has been instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the franchise, and it's clear just how much she's valued by her teammates in the WNBA.
Clark wasn't available for Indiana's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Friday while nursing a leg injury, but she'll be back on the court for Sunday's game against Brazil. She figures to be the center of attention at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she'll return to play for the first time since her college days.
Sunday's game tips off 4 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.