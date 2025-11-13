Full Unrivaled Schedule for 2026 Season
After a successful inaugural season, Unrivaled is ready for a big year two. The upstart 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart will start its second season in January with the addition of exciting rookies, new players and two new teams.
Unrivaled’s second season begins on Jan. 5 with all the action airing exclusively across TNT Sports’ platforms: TNT, truTV and HBO Max. Its new season will see four consecutive nights of action, with games running Friday through Monday, adding an another night of games to give fans even more basketball to enjoy during the WNBA’s offseason.
In addition to the two expansion teams (Hive Basketball Club and Breeze Basketball Club), Unrivaled adds star WNBA rookies like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron to the fold. A dedicated player development pool is another new addition, which aims to deepen the talent and competitiveness of Unrivaled rosters as the pool is highlighted by Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith.
Unrivaled recently announced the rosters for its second season as Bueckers lands on the expansion Breeze BC with Malonga, plus Sparks stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in what only provides Los Angeles fans with a “what if?” after they missed out on landing the star guard in last year’s WNBA draft lottery. Rose BC won the inaugural championship as Aces star Chelsea Gray was named the first Unrivaled Finals MVP. She returns alongside Kahleah Copper as they hope to start somewhat of an Unrivaled dynasty.
Following the rosters, Unrivaled announced its full schedule for the 2026 season. All eight teams will face each opponent twice and the league is adding a new wrinkle with a stop in Philadelphia in addition to its regularly scheduled games that take place in Miami. The brief tour provides a significant moment as Philly natives Copper (Rose BC) and Natasha Cloud (Phantom BC) will play in their hometown for the first time in their professional careers.
The league innovated with fun formats for fans to enjoy, mainly in the matter of a 1-on-1 single elimination tournament which Collier, one of Unrivaled’s co-founders, won in ’25. That returns next season in the middle of February as the regular season pauses before it picks back up for the final stretch in advance of the playoffs, which begin on Feb. 28.
With Unrivaled’s new schedule released, below is the full slate for each team so you can be sure to catch your favorite players in action:
Breeze BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Phantom BC
Jan. 5
9:15 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 9
8:45 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 11
7:30 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 17
8:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 19
8 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 24
7:30 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 26
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 30
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 1
8:45 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 6
7:30 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 17
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 21
8 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 23
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 27
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Mist BC
Jan. 5
1 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 9
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 11
8:45 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 16
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 18
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 24
8:45 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 26
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 31
4:30 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 2
7:30 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 6
7:30 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 20
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 22
7:30 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 27
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Vinyl BC
Jan. 5
2:15 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 10
7:30 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 12
7:30 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 16
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 18
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 24
8:45 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 26
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 31
5:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 2
8:45 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 6
8:45 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 17
7:30 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 20
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 22
8:45 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 27
7:30 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Rose BC
Jan. 5
8 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 10
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 12
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 17
7:30 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 19
9:15 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 24
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 26
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 30
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 1
7:30 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 6
8:45 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 17
8:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 21
9:15 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 27
8:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Hive BC
Jan. 5
1 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 10
7:30 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 12
8:45 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 17
7:30 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 19
8 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 25
1 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 31
4:30 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 2
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 7
8:45 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 9
8:45 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 21
9:15 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 23
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 27
2:15 p.m. ET
Phantom BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Breeze BC
Jan. 5
9:15 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 10
8:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 12
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 16
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 18
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 23
8:45 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 25
2:15 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 30
7:30 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 1
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 7
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 9
7:30 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 20
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 22
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 27
1 p.m. ET
Rose BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 5
8 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Jan. 9
7:30 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 11
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 16
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 18
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 25
2:15 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Jan. 30
8:45 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 1
8:45 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC
Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 9
8:45 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 20
8:45 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Feb. 22
8:45 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 27
1 p.m. ET
Vinyl BC schedule:
Opponent
Date
Time
Laces BC
Jan. 5
2:15 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Jan. 9
7:30 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Jan. 11
8:45 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Jan. 17
8:45 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls
Jan. 19
9:15 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Jan. 23
8:45 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Jan. 25
1 p.m. ET
Laces BC
Jan. 31
5:45 p.m. ET
Hive BC
Feb. 2
7:30 p.m. ET
Rose BC
Feb. 7
7:30 p.m. ET
Phantom BC
Feb. 9
7:30 p.m. ET
Breeze BC
Feb. 21
8 p.m. ET
Lunar Owls BC
Feb. 23
7:30 p.m. ET
Mist BC
Feb. 27
2:15 p.m. ET