Full Unrivaled Schedule for 2026 Season

Unrivaled is slated to begin its second season in 2026.

Unrivaled will begin its second season in 2026
Unrivaled will begin its second season in 2026 / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After a successful inaugural season, Unrivaled is ready for a big year two. The upstart 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart will start its second season in January with the addition of exciting rookies, new players and two new teams.

Unrivaled’s second season begins on Jan. 5 with all the action airing exclusively across TNT Sports’ platforms: TNT, truTV and HBO Max. Its new season will see four consecutive nights of action, with games running Friday through Monday, adding an another night of games to give fans even more basketball to enjoy during the WNBA’s offseason.

In addition to the two expansion teams (Hive Basketball Club and Breeze Basketball Club), Unrivaled adds star WNBA rookies like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron to the fold. A dedicated player development pool is another new addition, which aims to deepen the talent and competitiveness of Unrivaled rosters as the pool is highlighted by Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith.

Unrivaled recently announced the rosters for its second season as Bueckers lands on the expansion Breeze BC with Malonga, plus Sparks stars Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in what only provides Los Angeles fans with a “what if?” after they missed out on landing the star guard in last year’s WNBA draft lottery. Rose BC won the inaugural championship as Aces star Chelsea Gray was named the first Unrivaled Finals MVP. She returns alongside Kahleah Copper as they hope to start somewhat of an Unrivaled dynasty.

Following the rosters, Unrivaled announced its full schedule for the 2026 season. All eight teams will face each opponent twice and the league is adding a new wrinkle with a stop in Philadelphia in addition to its regularly scheduled games that take place in Miami. The brief tour provides a significant moment as Philly natives Copper (Rose BC) and Natasha Cloud (Phantom BC) will play in their hometown for the first time in their professional careers.

The league innovated with fun formats for fans to enjoy, mainly in the matter of a 1-on-1 single elimination tournament which Collier, one of Unrivaled’s co-founders, won in ’25. That returns next season in the middle of February as the regular season pauses before it picks back up for the final stretch in advance of the playoffs, which begin on Feb. 28.

With Unrivaled’s new schedule released, below is the full slate for each team so you can be sure to catch your favorite players in action:

Full Unrivaled Schedule for 2026 Season

Breeze BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Phantom BC

Jan. 5

9:15 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 9

8:45 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 11

7:30 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 17

8:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 19

8 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 26

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 30

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 1

8:45 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 17

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 21

8 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 23

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 27

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Mist BC

Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 9

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 11

8:45 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 16

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 18

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 24

8:45 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 26

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 31

4:30 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 2

7:30 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 6

7:30 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 17

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 20

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 27

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Vinyl BC

Jan. 5

2:15 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 24

8:45 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 26

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 31

5:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 2

8:45 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 6

8:45 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 17

7:30 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 20

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 22

8:45 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 27

7:30 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Rose BC

Jan. 5

8 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 10

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 19

9:15 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 26

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 30

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 6

8:45 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 17

8:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 21

9:15 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 27

8:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Hive BC

Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 10

7:30 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 12

8:45 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 19

8 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 23

7:30 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 25

1 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 31

4:30 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 2

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 7

8:45 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 9

8:45 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 21

9:15 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 23

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 27

2:15 p.m. ET

Phantom BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Breeze BC

Jan. 5

9:15 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 10

8:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 12

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 18

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 23

8:45 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 25

2:15 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 30

7:30 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 7

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 9

7:30 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 20

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 27

1 p.m. ET

Rose BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 5

8 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 11

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 16

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 23

7:30 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 25

2:15 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Jan. 30

8:45 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 1

8:45 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC

Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 9

8:45 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 20

8:45 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Feb. 22

8:45 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 27

1 p.m. ET

Vinyl BC schedule:

Opponent

Date

Time

Laces BC

Jan. 5

2:15 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Jan. 9

7:30 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Jan. 11

8:45 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Jan. 17

8:45 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls

Jan. 19

9:15 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Jan. 23

8:45 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Jan. 25

1 p.m. ET

Laces BC

Jan. 31

5:45 p.m. ET

Hive BC

Feb. 2

7:30 p.m. ET

Rose BC

Feb. 7

7:30 p.m. ET

Phantom BC

Feb. 9

7:30 p.m. ET

Breeze BC

Feb. 21

8 p.m. ET

Lunar Owls BC

Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. ET

Mist BC

Feb. 27

2:15 p.m. ET

