Full Unrivaled Rosters for Upstart 3-on-3 Women’s Basketball League’s Second Season

Blake Silverman

Paige Bueckers is among the biggest additions to Unrivaled for its second season.
Paige Bueckers is among the biggest additions to Unrivaled for its second season. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is ready for its second season after a successful inaugural campaign last year.

In September, the league announced it would expand from six to eight teams in year two. The two expansion squads will be called the Hive Basketball Club and Breeze Basketball Club, joining the same original six teams from Unrivaled’s inaugural season.

Last season, Unrivaled played games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and they will add an additional night next season to give women’s basketball fans another night of live games during the WNBA’s offseason.

Rose BC won the league’s first title last year as Aces star guard Chelsea Gray was named the Unrivaled Finals MVP. The new league innovated with fun formats for fans to enjoy, mainly in the matter of a 1-on-1 single elimination tournament which Collier, one of Unrivaled’s co-founders, won in 2025.

Now, Unrivaled is primed for an exciting year two with the addition of star WNBA rookies like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. In addition to the two new clubs, they will add a dedicated development player pool aimed to deepen the talent and competitiveness of Unrivaled rosters.

With Unrivaled announcing its 2026 rosters, below you can find where your favorite players landed, as well as the players included in the development pool.

Full Unrivaled Rosters for 2026 Season

Breeze Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

Rickea Jackson

Los Angeles Sparks

Dominique Malonga

Seattle Storm

Aari McDonald

Indiana Fever

Kate Martin

Golden State Valkyries

Cameron Brink

Los Angeles Sparks

Hive Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota Lynx

Saniya Rivers

Connecticut Sun

Monique Billings

Golden State Valkyries

Lunar Owls Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Skylar Diggins

Seattle Storm

Marina Mabrey

Connecticut Sun

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Rachel Banham

Chicago Sky

Rebecca Allen

Chicago Sky

Aaliyah Edwards

Connecticut Sun

Mist Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Alanna Smith

Minnesota Lynx

Veronica Burton

Golden State Valkyries

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Li Yueru

Dallas Wings

Rose Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper

Phoenix Mercury

Azurá Stevens

Los Angeles Sparks

Sug Sutton

Washington Mystics

Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever

Shakira Austin

Washington Mystics

Laces Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Sykes

Seattle Storm

Alyssa Thomas

Phoenix Mercury

Jordin Canada

Atlanta Dream

Maddy Siegrist

Dallas Wings

Naz Hillmon

Atlanta Dream

Phantom Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

Satou Sabally

Phoenix Mercury

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Dana Evans

Las Vegas Aces

Natasha Cloud

New York Liberty

Kiki Iriafen

Washington Mystics

Vinyl Basketball Club roster

Player

WNBA team

Courtney Williams

Minnesota Lynx

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby

Los Angeles Sparks

Erica Wheeler

Seattle Storm

Rae Burrell

Los Angeles Sparks

Brittney Griner

Atlanta Dream

Unrivaled development pool roster

Player

WNBA team

Hailey Van Lith

Chicago Sky

Aziaha James

Dallas Wings

Haley Jones

Dallas Wings

Emily Engstler

Washington Mystics

Laeticia Amihere

Golden State Valkyries

Makayla Timpson

Indiana Fever

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

