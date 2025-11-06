Full Unrivaled Rosters for Upstart 3-on-3 Women’s Basketball League’s Second Season
Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is ready for its second season after a successful inaugural campaign last year.
In September, the league announced it would expand from six to eight teams in year two. The two expansion squads will be called the Hive Basketball Club and Breeze Basketball Club, joining the same original six teams from Unrivaled’s inaugural season.
Last season, Unrivaled played games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and they will add an additional night next season to give women’s basketball fans another night of live games during the WNBA’s offseason.
Rose BC won the league’s first title last year as Aces star guard Chelsea Gray was named the Unrivaled Finals MVP. The new league innovated with fun formats for fans to enjoy, mainly in the matter of a 1-on-1 single elimination tournament which Collier, one of Unrivaled’s co-founders, won in 2025.
Now, Unrivaled is primed for an exciting year two with the addition of star WNBA rookies like Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. In addition to the two new clubs, they will add a dedicated development player pool aimed to deepen the talent and competitiveness of Unrivaled rosters.
With Unrivaled announcing its 2026 rosters, below you can find where your favorite players landed, as well as the players included in the development pool.
Full Unrivaled Rosters for 2026 Season
Breeze Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings
Rickea Jackson
Los Angeles Sparks
Dominique Malonga
Seattle Storm
Aari McDonald
Indiana Fever
Kate Martin
Golden State Valkyries
Cameron Brink
Los Angeles Sparks
Hive Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics
Ezi Magbegor
Seattle Storm
Natisha Hiedeman
Minnesota Lynx
Saniya Rivers
Connecticut Sun
Monique Billings
Golden State Valkyries
Lunar Owls Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Skylar Diggins
Seattle Storm
Marina Mabrey
Connecticut Sun
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Rachel Banham
Chicago Sky
Rebecca Allen
Chicago Sky
Aaliyah Edwards
Connecticut Sun
Mist Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Alanna Smith
Minnesota Lynx
Veronica Burton
Golden State Valkyries
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Li Yueru
Dallas Wings
Rose Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Kahleah Copper
Phoenix Mercury
Azurá Stevens
Los Angeles Sparks
Sug Sutton
Washington Mystics
Lexie Hull
Indiana Fever
Shakira Austin
Washington Mystics
Laces Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Brittney Sykes
Seattle Storm
Alyssa Thomas
Phoenix Mercury
Jordin Canada
Atlanta Dream
Maddy Siegrist
Dallas Wings
Naz Hillmon
Atlanta Dream
Phantom Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Kelsey Plum
Los Angeles Sparks
Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Dana Evans
Las Vegas Aces
Natasha Cloud
New York Liberty
Kiki Iriafen
Washington Mystics
Vinyl Basketball Club roster
Player
WNBA team
Courtney Williams
Minnesota Lynx
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
Dearica Hamby
Los Angeles Sparks
Erica Wheeler
Seattle Storm
Rae Burrell
Los Angeles Sparks
Brittney Griner
Atlanta Dream
Unrivaled development pool roster
Player
WNBA team
Hailey Van Lith
Chicago Sky
Aziaha James
Dallas Wings
Haley Jones
Dallas Wings
Emily Engstler
Washington Mystics
Laeticia Amihere
Golden State Valkyries
Makayla Timpson
Indiana Fever