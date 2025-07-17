Indiana Hotel Pays Tribute to Caitlin Clark With Enormous Banner for All-Star Game
Indianapolis is hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game this weekend, and the city is making sure to show plenty of love to the Fever's stars ahead of the mid-season festivities.
Nearby Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever play their home games, the JW Marriott hotel in Indianapolis erected an enormous 30-story Nike advertisement of Caitlin Clark, with the caption, "From downtown, in my town," in the brand's recognizable block font. The ad also read, "Welcome to Indianapolis," on the bottom left.
Have a look:
That'll definitely turn some heads around downtown Indianapolis.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, though the three-point contest and skills competition will be played on Friday. As for Clark herself, a groin injury sustained during the Fever's win against the Sun on Tuesday has her status for the All-Star Game in jeopardy. She was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Liberty, Indiana's final clash before the break.
Clark is one of the two captains for the WNBA All-Star Game alongside Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier. Joining Clark in the event from the Fever are Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, both of whom are members of Team Clark.