Fever Coach Gives Interesting Answer About Caitlin Clark's All-Star Game Availability

Stephanie White said Clark's All-Star weekend status would be determined by the star point guard.

Liam McKeone

Caitlin Clark suffered an injury on Tuesday night.
Caitlin Clark's injury-plagued 2025 season continued this week as the superstar point guard appeared to tweak a groin injury on Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun. Among several other consequences, the injury casts doubt on whether Clark will be available for the upcoming WNBA All-Star weekend; the Indiana Fever star is slated to participate in the three-point competition and was named a captain of the All-Star game.

Speaking to reporters after ruling Clark out for the Fever's matchup with the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, Indiana coach Stephanie White was asked about Clark's status for the All-Star festivities. She gave an interesting and somewhat surprising answer— Clark's participation in All-Star weekend will be determined by the star point guard and her team.

"Caitlin and her team will make decisions when it comes to All-Star (weekend)," White said. "It's a big deal for us to have All-Star in Indianapolis and of course with Caitlin being a focal point of all of that. As the coach of the Indiana Fever it's not a bigger deal than our long-term season. But it's also part of the fun. So those are conversations Caitlin will have with her group. I probably won't be a part of those, but we're going to support her no matter what."

Obviously it's not surprising that Clark would have some agency in the decision to participate in All-Star weekend in front of the Fever's home fans. But it sounds like White doesn't expect to be part of the decision-making process at all, which is surprising. The Fever's fate this season rests largely on Clark's shoulders and when a superstar gets hurt it's usually a total franchise effort to determine the best path forward. From the above quote it seems Clark and her team will have total control of the decision to play in the All-Star game or do the three-point contest— and her own head coach won't have anything to do with it.

Clearly the Fever trust Clark to make the right decision. WNBA fans everywhere are hoping that signs point to Clark being present this coming weekend, because All-Star fun in Indy wouldn't be the same without Caitlin Clark.

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

