Fever Coach Gives Interesting Answer About Caitlin Clark's All-Star Game Availability
Caitlin Clark's injury-plagued 2025 season continued this week as the superstar point guard appeared to tweak a groin injury on Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun. Among several other consequences, the injury casts doubt on whether Clark will be available for the upcoming WNBA All-Star weekend; the Indiana Fever star is slated to participate in the three-point competition and was named a captain of the All-Star game.
Speaking to reporters after ruling Clark out for the Fever's matchup with the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, Indiana coach Stephanie White was asked about Clark's status for the All-Star festivities. She gave an interesting and somewhat surprising answer— Clark's participation in All-Star weekend will be determined by the star point guard and her team.
"Caitlin and her team will make decisions when it comes to All-Star (weekend)," White said. "It's a big deal for us to have All-Star in Indianapolis and of course with Caitlin being a focal point of all of that. As the coach of the Indiana Fever it's not a bigger deal than our long-term season. But it's also part of the fun. So those are conversations Caitlin will have with her group. I probably won't be a part of those, but we're going to support her no matter what."
Obviously it's not surprising that Clark would have some agency in the decision to participate in All-Star weekend in front of the Fever's home fans. But it sounds like White doesn't expect to be part of the decision-making process at all, which is surprising. The Fever's fate this season rests largely on Clark's shoulders and when a superstar gets hurt it's usually a total franchise effort to determine the best path forward. From the above quote it seems Clark and her team will have total control of the decision to play in the All-Star game or do the three-point contest— and her own head coach won't have anything to do with it.
Clearly the Fever trust Clark to make the right decision. WNBA fans everywhere are hoping that signs point to Clark being present this coming weekend, because All-Star fun in Indy wouldn't be the same without Caitlin Clark.