JuJu Watkins Is Enjoying the WNBA Season Like the Rest of Us
JuJu Watkins will be the first to say that life lately has been sweet.
The USC guard is coming off a freshman season in which she quickly established herself as one of college basketball’s impact players. Displaying her sensational offensive skill set, Watkins set the NCAA Division I freshman scoring record (920 points) and led the Trojans to an Elite Eight berth. Watkins’s debut season just scratched the surface of her potential, and the opportunities that have come about for her since have reflected her rapid ascent in the hoops landscape.
From throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium, to a trip to France for the Cannes Lions Festival to meeting Jay-Z during a visit to Roc Nation headquarters, Watkins is making the most of every moment. The whirlwind experiences have her so amazed that she doesn’t “know what’s going on so much, but I’m just so blessed,” Watkins recently told Sports Illustrated.
Even with her star rising, Watkins finds herself like many others at the end of the day: tuning in to watch the historic WNBA season.
Though new fans are being introduced to the league this year with rookies such as the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese helping increase attendance and viewership, Watkins knows the familiar dominant forces in the WNBA have remained just as fierce. In particular, Watkins points to two-time Las Vegas Aces champion, MVP and defensive player of the year A’ja Wilson as her favorite player to watch this season. Wilson has been on a tear with another MVP-caliber showing, recording career-best averages of 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.
“She's been having a remarkable season already and, you know, we're not even midway through,” Watkins says. “So, just to see what she's doing this season, definitely inspiring.”
Watkins—who has a passion for fashion—adds that Wilson has been one her top players in the W this season when it comes to style, along with the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, the Sky’s Diamond DeShields and free agent Kysre Gondrezick, who was waived by the Sky a couple of weeks ago. But when it comes to which athlete has stood out the most with her pregame ‘fits, Watkins does not hesitate.
“I would say, honestly, Cameron Brink,” Watkins says of the Sparks’ No. 2 pick, who has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL last month. “I love her style. She's literally a model, so anything she puts on is gonna look great. I'm a big fan of hers.”
Growing up idolizing players like Candace Parker, Watkins considers herself a longtime fan of the WNBA—but this year is different. With interest and investment in women’s sports on the rise, Watkins has looked at how she consumes the WNBA to help grow her knowledge and participation as a fan despite already being a technician of the game. In particular, she has utilized Meta AI, a resource found within apps such as Instagram and Facebook that can provide fans with facts, stats and the latest trends of women’s sports and the WNBA.
“There are so many things to learn about these players, so much knowledge that can be accessed through our everyday apps like Instagram,” Watkins said. “So I think [Meta AI] will be a great tool for new fans and for old fans even just to keep up with the new times.”
Watkins is using all avenues to keep track of the WNBA season, especially with a busy schedule and her sophomore season fast approaching. The soon-to-be 19-year-old will be one of the top players to watch come the start of the college basketball season, but in the meantime, she’s taking in everything the WNBA has to offer—just like fans old and new.