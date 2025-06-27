SI

Kelsey Plum Seemed to Try to Get Caitlin Clark a Technical Foul During Fever-Sparks

Everyone had a laugh about this afterward.

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @caitsversionn
Caitlin Clark wasn't playing in the Indiana Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday night, but she definitely looked like she wanted to.

The Fever star was spotted standing on the sidelines at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in street clothes after being ruled out of the matchup due to a new groin injury. During a break in the action, Clark could be seen, as per usual, arguing with an official about a call.

Sparks vet Kelsey Plum took notice and seemed to point out to the same ref that Clark was illegally stepping onto the court (one of her shoes was across the line). It appeared as though Plum half-jokingly wanted the ref to give Clark a technical foul for it, but the ref was having absolutely none of it from either star.

Clark argued with the official for a few more seconds before finally taking a seat on the bench.

Here's video of that funny exchange:

It's a real shame fans won't get to see Clark take on Plum, a two-time WNBA champ, in Thursday's game. Since the second-year guard can't let her on-court play do the talking, it looks like she'll just have to do the literal talking instead.

