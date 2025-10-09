LeBron James Had Emphatic Message for A'ja Wilson After WNBA Finals Game-Winner
A'ja Wilson demonstrated, again, why she is one of the greatest players in WNBA history on Wednesday. The four-time MVP drained a contested, turnaround game-winning jumper as time expired in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to give the Aces a 3-0 lead over the Mercury. It capped off a 34-point, 14-rebound night from the Las Vegas star that inspired awe around the basketball world— as well as an emphatic message from another four-time MVP.
After Wilson sunk the winning shot, Nike tweeted out "She is who she thinks she is," in honor of one of their signature athletes. LeBron James, the signature athlete for the company, echoed that sentiment with a simple, all-caps "FACTS" response with numerous exclamation points and fire emojis.
Hard to disagree. Wilson cemented herself as a historically accomplished player earlier this playoff run when she became the first-ever four-time MVP. She followed up that achievement by playing some of her best playoff ball ever; Wilson is averaging 26.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in 10 postseason games thus far. Now she has the Aces on the verge of another WNBA title.
It's greatness in the making. We're fortunate enough to be watching it unfold. James's thoughts will continue to echo around the WNBA as Las Vegas revs up for a chance to sweep Phoenix in Game 4 on Friday night.