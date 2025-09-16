Liberty Coach Provides Injury Update on Breanna Stewart Before Second Playoff Game
Breanna Stewart's status remains up in the air for the Liberty's upcoming playoff game on Wednesday.
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello informed reporters that Stewart will be a "game-time decision" for New York's postseason matchup against the Mercury, the second game of the three-game series. New York leads the series 1-0.
Stewart left Sunday's opening game vs. Phoenix after sustaining a knee injury. This is a different knee injury than the bone bruise she sustained during the regular season which caused her to miss 13 games. Stewart scored 18 points with six rebounds and four assists before exiting, and the Liberty went on to win 76-69 in overtime.
Stewart did not practice on Tuesday, but Brondello said the injury is not serious. She underwent an MRI, and Brondello said the scans were "relatively clean."
Over her career, the three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP has averaged 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in the postseason. If she is unable to go on Wednesday, it will be a significant loss for the Liberty, who can clinch a trip to the second round of the playoffs with a win.