Liberty Star Had Brutally Honest Message After WNBA All-Star Snub
The 2025 WNBA All-Star rosters were announced Sunday, and there were some noticeable absences among the pool of players who will be on the court at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19.
One of the most notable snubs this year is New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones. Injuries have limited Jones to just nine of the Liberty's 18 games this year, but she's been her usual dominant self when healthy.
After being omitted from the All-Star Game for the second time in three years, Jones took to social media to share her honest feelings on the situation.
"Nothing worse than playing like an All Star and not being one. With that being said thanks to all the people who took the time to vote for me and congratulations to all the All Stars this year," wrote Jones on X.
This year, Jones has averaged 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She's making a career-high 1.6 threes per game while shooting at a 43.8% clip.
The 31-year-old missed some time earlier in the season with an ankle injury, which she then re-aggravated during a June 19 game against the Phoenix Mercury. Despite playing in just half her team's games, she feels she's deserving of a spot in the All-Star Game.
Jones is a five-time All-Star, one-time MVP and has made the All-WNBA team five times. That pedigree wasn't enough to garner her more attention when it comes to an All-Star nod.
Although Jones won't be at the All-Star Game in a couple of weeks, the Liberty will once again be represented at the midseason classic by the star duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.