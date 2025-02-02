Lisa Bluder Had Powerful Message on Caitlin Clark's Impact at Iowa Jersey Retirement
Caitlin Clark made her much anticipated return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday as the Iowa Hawkeyes retired her No. 22 jersey.
Over four seasons with at Iowa, Clark became an all-time college basketball great. From leading college basketball in scoring and assists over three consecutive seasons, becoming a first-team All-American every season and the College Player of the Year twice, and setting the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record, Clark accomplished nearly every feat during her storied time at Iowa.
Yet Clark's stardom and already growing legacy is more than just about her historically prolific career. During her time at Iowa, she transformed the landscape of basketball and women's sports, which her former Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, recognized her for during the jersey retirement ceremony.
"I've spent my entire career trying to empower young women," Bluder said. "That's what it's all about. You've done more of that in the last four years than anybody could imagine. ... You've showed everyone that you need to invest in women's sports, why it's wise to invest in women. It's not only the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do."
From the attention Clark's play and rivalry on the court with Angel Reese garnered in the 2023 NCAA tournament to her record-setting senior season, Clark has brought record viewership to women's college basketball and now to the WNBA. In just one season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, the league has seen exponential increases in attendance, media coverage and overall interest and engagement. It's hard to imagine any of that happening at this time without Clark's entrance into the league.
What's remarkable is Clark is really just getting started. Clark has already turned down the opportunity to compete in the three-point contest during the NBA's All-Star weekend, so she can instead participate in the contest for the first time in the WNBA. She has only completed one year as a pro, and ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike said, Clark doesn't just move the needle, she "is the needle." Clark's popularity and play should continue to let her serve as a driving force in the growth of WNBA over the course of her career.