Lynx Fans Had Classy Gesture for Diana Taurasi in Possible Last Moments of Her Career

Andy Nesbitt

Diana Taurasi's legendary career might be over following the Mercury's season-ending loss to the Lynx on Wednesday night.
Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a 101-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Now we wait to find out if it was also the final game of Taurasi's legendary basketball career.

If that was it for the 42-year-old guard, Taurasi will leave the game with three WNBA championships, six Olympic gold medals, and a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten.

Taurasi had 10 points on Wednesday night and received a standing ovation from the fans in Minnesota as she departed the game for possibly the last time in her career:

Respect.

