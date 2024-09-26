Lynx Fans Had Classy Gesture for Diana Taurasi in Possible Last Moments of Her Career
Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury had their season come to an end Wednesday night with a 101-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of their playoff series.
Now we wait to find out if it was also the final game of Taurasi's legendary basketball career.
If that was it for the 42-year-old guard, Taurasi will leave the game with three WNBA championships, six Olympic gold medals, and a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten.
Taurasi had 10 points on Wednesday night and received a standing ovation from the fans in Minnesota as she departed the game for possibly the last time in her career:
Respect.
