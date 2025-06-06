SI

Megan McConnell Wears Brother T.J.'s Jersey Pregame in Adorable Sibling Moment

She repaid the favor with her tunnel fit Thursday.

Blake Silverman

Megan McConnell wears brother T.J.'s jersey pregame / Screengrab via the Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) on X/Twitter
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell had a heartwarming entrance to Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night as he wore his sister Megan's Phoenix Mercury jersey after she signed her first WNBA contract this week.

The Mercury have a game Thursday night too—a Commissioner's Cup match at home against the Golden State Valkyries. Megan prepared her own homage in support of her brother who was getting ready to take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City. She repaid the favor and wore T.J.'s No. 9 Pacers jersey as her tunnel fit Thursday. As the Mercury posted on their X account—sibling goals.

Megan scored three points in her WNBA debut Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx. Unfortunately, she injured her knee during the debut and is slated to miss three to four weeks according to a report Thursday from Desert Wave Media. She participated in the Mercury's training camp and two preseason games before she was released prior to the regular season before signing the contract Tuesday.

T.J. has played a strong role off the bench for the Pacers during their run through the Eastern Conference and into the NBA Finals. He's averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 assists while knocking down over 35% of his three-point attempts over the postseason. Although the McConnell siblings couldn't support one another in person on Thursday, they found a way to do so from afar.

