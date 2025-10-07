Mercury Championship History: Full List of WNBA Titles
The Mercury are staring down a 0–2 series deficit against the Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals, but there's still time for them to turn it around.
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday in Phoenix, with the Mercury set to host their first WNBA finals game of the series against the Aces. Mercury star guard Alyssa Thomas will likely need to put up big numbers to pull off the underdog win, and the team will also need efficient shooting nights from Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally.
As the Mercury march on to face this year's MVP winner A'ja Wilson and the two-time champion Las Vegas, here's a look back at the franchise's championship history since the team's inception in 1997.
When was the last Phoenix Mercury championship?
The Mercury last won the WNBA championship in 2014.
Phoenix swept the Sky in a three-game series, thanks to the rock-solid core of Diana Taurasi, Candice Dupree and Brittney Griner. Taurasi and Dupree led the Mercury in scoring with at least 20 points per game each, and Griner and DeWanna Bonner (who rejoined the Mercury in 2025 after a drama-filled split with the Fever) consistently showed their dominance off the glass. Bonner averaged a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game and played the most minutes during the series.
Of the three games, only Game 3 was close, with the Mercury defeating the Sky, 87–82, to clinch the title. Taurasi finished as the WNBA postseason's highest scorer and won Finals MVP, but Sky's Sylvia Fowles and Courtney Vandersloot finished with the most rebounds (87) and assists (58) respectively during that playoff span.
When was the last Phoenix Mercury WNBA Finals appearance?
The Mercury last reached the WNBA Finals in 2021.
Phoenix lost the finals series, 3–1, to the Sky, who this time had legend Candace Parker providing a boost to their defense. The Mercury won Game 2 and then narrowly lost, 80–74, in a do-or-die Game 4. The team didn't have Bonner but did have Sophie Cunningham, who just wrapped up her first season with Caitlin Clark and the Fever in 2025.
This Finals series marked the last of Taurasi's of her career, though she helped lead the Mercury to a playoff berth in her final WNBA season in '24.
How many WNBA championships have the Mercury won?
The Mercury have won the WNBA championship three times: in 2007, '09 and '14.
Their three titles are tied with the Los Angeles Sparks for second-most in league history, trailing the Houston Comets, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm who each own four apiece.
Mercury Title Year
Finals Opponent
Series Result
Finals MVP
2007
Detroit Shock
3–2
Cappie Pondexter
2009
Indiana Fever
3–2
Diana Taurasi
2014
Chicago Sky
3–0
Diana Taurasi
The Mercury have reached the WNBA Finals six times in franchise history, from their first appearance in 1998 to their most recent one this year.