SI

Mercury Coach Sounds Off on Ejection: 'One of the Weakest Double Technicals Ever'

Nate Tibbetts was tossed in the third quarter of Game 4 in the WNBA Finals as Phoenix faced elimination.

Blake Silverman

Nate Tibbetts was tossed in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Friday
Nate Tibbetts was tossed in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Friday / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Aces became WNBA champions Friday after they completed a 4-0 sweep of the Mercury during the league's first best-of-seven Finals series.

As Phoenix tried to make a second-half comeback to save its season, coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected late in the third quarter. Tibbetts received a double technical foul for arguing a foul call and getting in official Gina Cross's face.

Despite winning the second half, the Mercury weren't able to storm back and beat the Aces, who won their third championship in the past four years with a 97-86 win at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Friday night. Tibbetts wasn't on the sideline with his team as their season came to a close, and he had plenty to say about it after the game.

"To me, it's embarrassing," he said to reporters postgame via Desert Wave Media. "I feel bad that I was tossed. I mean, I've been around this game a long time and I think it's one of the weakest double technicals ever. I didn't even know that I got the second one to be completely honest. I just don't understand and I feel bad for our team, our fans."

Officiating has been a major talking point over the WNBA's postseason, but Tibbetts and the Mercury haven't been outspoken against referees until their final game of the year. Crew chief Roy Gulbeyan said Tibbetts received his first technical for coming onto the floor and yelling an expletive at an official, then a second tech for stepping in closer aggressively toward the calling official and yelling, "That's f---ing terrible," once again.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA