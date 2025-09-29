Mercury Punch Ticket to WNBA Finals With Comeback Game 4 Win Over Lynx
Against the odds, the Mercury are headed to the 2025 WNBA Finals.
The No. 4 seed Phoenix punched their ticket to the championship after Sunday night's Game 4 win over the No. 1 Lynx. It will be the team's first appearance in the Finals since 2021.
Notably, the Lynx were without head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended for one game following an officiating-driven outburst during Game 3. The squad also lacked game-changing forward Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury in the previous contest.
The Mercury's big win came at home, surrounded by a loud crowd of fans, who screamed and cheered once the game was over. Meanwhile, the players huddled together and shared a sweet moment on the court.
They had plenty of reason to celebrate, beyond the obvious; the Lynx held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth, but the Mercury rallied to take over late in that same frame.
On the scoring front, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas put up a double-double with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while Satou Sabally added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists to the tally. Dewanna Bonner also had 13 points off the bench, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
"It took everybody. Everybody on this team," Thomas said postgame. "We are hungry. We are ready for this moment and I'm just super proud of how we fought today."
The Mercury will next face the winner of the Aces-Fever series, currently tied 2-2, in the best-of-seven championship round starting Oct. 3.