Napheesa Collier Had Funny Response to Viral Video of Her Practicing With Paige Bueckers
Napheesa Collier and Paige Bueckers have never been teammates even though both WNBA stars played college basketball at UConn. Collier joined the WNBA before Bueckers started her college career.
But the two former Huskies are able to make becoming teammates a reality this weekend at the WNBA All-Star Game. Collier is serving as one of the two captains of the game, and she selected the WNBA Rookie of the Year hopeful to join her team. The two stars were seen practicing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, creating a viral video.
Both Collier and Bueckers showed off some impressive moves in the practice, but Collier being the veteran player definitely upstaged the rookie at points. Collier had a funny response to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Husky on husky crime. Had to do it to her though," Collier wrote.
It'll be fun to watch these two pair up on Saturday for the All-Star Game.