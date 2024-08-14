NBA2K Unveils First Looks of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese in Video Game
NBA 2K25 is set to be released next month, and ahead of the latest iteration of the iconic video game, the brand released headshots of two of the WNBA's rookie stars.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese both had their likenesses revealed on social media on Wednesday.
Basketball fans will surely be excited to play with Clark and Reese when the new video game drops.
Both stars have been pivotal to their teams' success this season, as both players have proven to be key contributors right away.
Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the floor, while Reese has scored 13.5 points to go along with 11.9 rebounds on 40.2% shooting.
After a lengthy break for the All-Star Game and the Olympics, both teams are back in action to kick off the second half of the WNBA season.
The Sky host the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, while the Fever return to the court on Friday at home, a game that will also be played against the Mercury.