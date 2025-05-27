Paige Bueckers Welcomed With Loud Ovation in Connecticut During Wings' Intros vs. Sun
Paige Bueckers made her return to Connecticut on Tuesday night, but this time she wasn't in a UConn Huskies uniform. She instead was sporting her Dallas Wings jersey, as they faced the Sun in a game on Tuesday.
It didn't matter that she was a part of the opposing team on Tuesday night. The game was held at Mohegan Sun Arena, a venue where the Huskies went 15-0 while Bueckers was playing for the school. So, it wasn't surprising that the arena filled with fans there to support Bueckers, even if it was a home game for the Sun.
When Bueckers was announced in the Wings' starting lineup, the crowd gave the No. 1 pick a loud ovation, which is something rare for an opposing player. Bueckers is obviously an exception since she considers Connecticut her second home.
The Wings and the Sun are both looking to capture their first win of the 2025 season on Tuesday night.
If Dallas wins, it would also be Bueckers's first WNBA win as she was just drafted last month. It would be pretty special for her if she could get that first career win in a state and arena where she spent so much time and had wonderful memories playing at during her college tenure.