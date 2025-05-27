Paige Bueckers Details How Special It Is to Play First WNBA Game Back in Connecticut
Paige Bueckers has the opportunity to do something really special on Tuesday night when her Dallas Wings face the Connecticut Sun. The Wings have yet to capture their first win of the 2025 season, meaning Bueckers is still waiting for her first WNBA win. The No. 1 pick could pick up that first victory back in an arena where she used to compete with UConn.
The Wings will play at Mohegan Sun Arena, a venue where the Huskies went 15-0 during Bueckers's tenure with the Huskies. She's hoping to continue that luck when the Wings play on Tuesday night.
“I feel like Mohegan is like my second home to Gampel [Pavilion] in Connecticut, so it’s great to be back,” Bueckers said, via Hartford Courant's Emily Adams. “It’s definitely different. It’ll be weird stepping on the court, I think, not in a UConn uniform, but it’ll be something that I’ll enjoy with a new experience and a new team and new organization. It’s just another step in the new journey, and I’ll definitely enjoy being back here in the state I love so much.
"I don’t think we lost in my UConn career at Mohegan, so we’re trying to carry those vibes over to this game, just approach it with a winning mentality and trying to conquer the next game in front of us.”
It would be extremely fitting if Bueckers can win her first WNBA game back in Connecticut, where she became a huge basketball star with UConn.
Bueckers has already had a homecoming in her home state of Minnesota when the Wings faced the Lynx last week. Now, she will have her reunion at her second home in Connecticut this week.