Paige Bueckers Shares How Special Meeting Kyrie Irving Was for Her
Paige Bueckers has repeatedly shared that her favorite NBA player is Kyrie Irving, who happens to play in the same city for the Dallas Mavericks. After Bueckers was drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings, she expressed her hope for Irving pulling up to a Wings game sometime during her rookie season. And, on Friday night, he fulfilled her wish.
This was Bueckers's first time meeting Irving in person, and a sweet moment between the two stars was caught on camera before the game. The Wings rookie even took time to speak with Irving's daughter after her team's 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.
Meeting Irving clearly meant a lot to Bueckers, and she talked about the moment during her post-game press conference.
"It was pretty surreal," Bueckers said, via Mavericks reporter Landon Thomas. "That's somebody who I've looked up to, and he's been my favorite player since I was really, really young. So, for him to come out and support us, support women's basketball, have his daughter there, get to meet him. He's been like a big brother figure for me, and to finally meet him in person, it was a great moment."
Hopefully there will be more interactions between the two players throughout the WNBA season. Bueckers will have to wait a bit to support Irving on the NBA court, though, as he's currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in March. He likely won't return to the court until the calendar turns to 2026.
Bueckers wasn't the only young Dallas basketball star Irving met on Friday night. Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks' No. 1 pick at Wednesday's draft, was also present at the Wings game. The new teammates met for the first time just days after Flagg officially joined the organization. It's an exciting time for basketball in Dallas.