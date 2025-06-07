Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum’s Sweet Postgame Exchange Loved by WNBA Fans
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers has already received her fair share of "Welcome to the WNBA" moments, but that doesn't mean she was backing down to league vet Kelsey Plum.
After the Wings' loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night, Bueckers shared a cool postgame moment with Plum, who joined the Sparks in a blockbuster trade this past offseason.
At one point during their conversation, Plum could be heard asking Bueckers, "Are you okay?", expressing her genuine concern for the rookie given that Bueckers has missed three straight games so far due to a concussion.
Bueckers, always the instigator, then seemed to trash-talk Plum in a comical exchange:
"Rookies talking s--- is crazy," Plum said as she walked away from Bueckers.
It marked the first meeting between Plum and Bueckers this year, and it surely won't be their last. Bueckers, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, was notably linked to the Sparks last November before the draft lottery, but the then-UConn star brushed off reports that she "preferred" L.A. over any other team.
