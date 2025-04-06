SI

Paige Bueckers Caps College Career With UConn's 12th NCAA Women's Title (In Photos)

The projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft also set a program and NCAA tournament record in the victory over South Carolina.

Erick W. Rasco, SI Staff

Bueckers helped lead UConn to its 12th women’s basketball national championship Sunday.
Bueckers helped lead UConn to its 12th women’s basketball national championship Sunday. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
The University of Connecticut won its 12th women's basketball national championship with a dominant 82-59 victory over South Carolina in Tampa.

Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her career finale with the Huskies and in turn made some NCAA tournament history Sunday.

Bueckers became the Huskies' all-time leading scorer in the tournament with 477 points, putting her ahead of program legend Maya Moore by one point and behind only Caitlin Clark (491) and Chamique Holdsclaw (479) in tournament history.

As she walked off a college basketball court for the last time, head coach Geno Auriemma and Bueckers embraced. When asked what he told the projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Auriemma said "I love you. That's all I could say. I love you."

Sports Illustrated was on site in Tampa to capture that special postgame moment between Auriemma and Bueckers and more of the star basketball player in the championship game.

Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers
Auriemma and Bueckers had a special postgame moment after capturing UConn's 12th women's basketball national champioship. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In Action: Paige Bueckers Sets UConn, NCAA Tournament Record

Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

