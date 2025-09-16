Paige Bueckers' Rookie of the Year Win Caps Off Historic Run for UConn Alumni
Paige Bueckers won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday, capping off an outstanding first season in the league. It was fitting since Bueckers was the No. 1 pick of the draft coming out of UConn back in April.
Bueckers made history multiple times this season, and her winning the Rookie of the Year title allowed her to help add another historical feat to her résumé—and UConn's résumé as a basketball power as well.
The NBA crowned UConn alum Stephon Castle as its Rookie of the Year back in April, right around the same time Bueckers was drafted. This means both the NBA and WNBA Rookie of the Year awards were handed out to former UConn stars, marking the first time that both awards have gone to alumni of the same school in the same year.
UConn is known for its basketball supremacy, so there's no surprise that the Huskies' programs would make history in this way.
Bueckers is the seventh former UConn star to win the WNBA award, while Castle became the second former UConn player to win the award in the NBA.