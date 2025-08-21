SI

Paige Bueckers's Dream Celebrity Guest Was in the House for Historic Night vs. Sparks

Best day ever?

Brigid Kennedy

Bueckers dropped 44 points, four rebounds and three assists Wednesday night.
Bueckers dropped 44 points, four rebounds and three assists Wednesday night. / Dallas Wings / X / Screenshot
Paige Bueckers got her wish ... and on the best night of her fledgling WNBA career, no less.

Roughly a month after Bueckers said her dream courtside celebrity guests are Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore, Moore decided to pull up for the Wings' game vs. the Sparks in L.A.—and he picked a great night to do it.

Although the contest ended in a last-second defeat, Bueckers dropped a stunning 44 points, tying Houston Comets guard Cynthia Cooper's 28-year-old rookie record for most points in a single game. Moreover, the tally shattered the guard's previous career high of 35, and is also the most for any WNBA game this season.

So not only did Bueckers have the W on its feet, praising her rookie skills, she also got to meet one of her favorite celebrities after the fact, when she and Moore met up in what looked to be the tunnel.

Take a look at that fun moment below:

Best night ever. Hopefully, tomorrow's contest vs. the Seattle Storm, at 7:30 p.m. ET, proves just as exciting.

