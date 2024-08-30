Rebecca Lobo Weighs in on Whether Caitlin Clark Could Enter MVP Race With A’ja Wilson
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appears to be a lock for the Rookie of the Year award this season, despite some analysts’ latest projections. Could Clark also throw her hat in the WNBA MVP race?
ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo gave her frank opinion on Clark’s MVP bid on Friday morning, noting that she wouldn’t be “shocked” if Clark snuck onto the ballot this year. Lobo was asked whether either Clark or Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese could join the MVP race but focused solely on Clark’s chances.
“When you look at the MVP conversation, of course A’ja Wilson is the frontrunner,” Lobo said. “She is just having a season we have not seen before, in terms of her scoring and rebounding combined. But when you look at these two rookies, I would not be shocked if we found Caitlin Clark in that conversation by the end of the year.
“Keep in mind that you’re voting for five players when you’re voting for MVP. And so A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, those are all players who will be in that top-five. Could Caitlin find her way there? I think she can. Because of the impact she’s had on winning, the impact she’s had on that franchise, and the numbers that she’s putting up in particular on the offensive end when you combine her scoring and assisting.”
However, Lobo added that she doesn’t think Clark will actually win league MVP.
Lobo’s take is hardly that controversial considering Clark’s red-hot performances for the Fever in the second half of the WNBA season. The former Iowa guard is averaging 18.0 points and 8.1 assists and has set a slew of impressive rookie records through her first 31 games, including the single-season three-pointer record and assist record. Indiana’s thrilling upset over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday marked the Fever’s fourth win in five games since the Olympic break, and the Fever are steadily edging closer to their first winning season since 2015 and first playoff appearance since ‘16.
Clark’s MVP-caliber form has no doubt played a huge role in Fever’s success of late, though individually the 22-year-old guard isn’t enjoying nearly as dominant a campaign as Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson.