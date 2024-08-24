Rebecca Lobo’s MVP Claim About Caitlin Clark Resurfaces Amid Rookie’s Special Season
Heading into the second half of the WNBA season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s recent run of elite play has catapulted her from the Rookie of the Year race to MVP contention. Though Clark has had her share of critics in the past, one women’s basketball analyst saw her meteoric rise coming all along.
ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo posted about Clark’s potential ground-breaking rookie season in February, before the former Iowa standout was drafted. Clark, who was chasing the NCAA all-time leading scorer’s title at the time, was set to enter the 2024 WNBA draft in April as the projected No. 1 pick.
Lobo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Feb. 3, “If @CaitlinClark22 gets drafted to the @IndianaFever this summer, I believe she will put up MVP-caliber numbers as a rookie. While her opponents will be at a different skill level than in college, her teammates will be at another level as well. Her game translates.”
Clark, who leads the WNBA with 8.3 assists per game, struggled early in her rookie campaign but built up her skills and confidence week after week. Her Olympic snub this past summer may have only fueled her motivation and desire to dominate the league. Clark is currently eyeing Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas’s all-time season assist record (316) and the Fever are inching closer to their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Despite Clark’s trail of historic feats this past year, most would agree the MVP honor currently belongs to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, who has been putting up staggering numbers in her seventh season in the league.
Still, fans far and wide hailed Lobo for her prophetic take.