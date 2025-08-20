Sabrina Ionescu Hits Iconic Shot, Borrows Another Star’s Iconic Celebration
The Liberty beat the Lynx at Barclays Center on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. The Lynx were within four with less than a minute to go, but Sabrina Ionescu put the game away with a four-point play with 33.9 seconds remaining.
Ionescu hit a deep three-pointer over Maria Kliundikova and landed on the Minnesota defender's foot. As the crowd went absolutely wild, referees reviewed the play and decided Kliundikova was guilty of stepping into Ionescu's landing zone and called a flagrant foul.
Ionescu missed the first free throw and had to settle for a four-point play, but she made up for it with an assist seconds later.
After the game she was asked how she felt after that huge shot and she responded with Stephen Curry's signature celebration by simply saying "night night" into the microphone before walking away to another huge ovation.
Ionescu finished with 17 points and 11 assists and the Liberty are now back within a half-game of second place in the WNBA.