Sabrina Ionescu Surprises Adam Sandler With Sweet Gift Before ‘Tonight Show’
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was graced by the presence of not one, but two iconic hoopers on Monday: Sabrina Ionescu and Adam Sandler.
Both Ionescu and Sander were guests of Fallon's on Monday night, and before they took the stage, they shared a priceless behind-the-scenes moment. Ionescu surprised the Happy Gilmore 2 star with a pair of her unreleased Nike Sabrina 3s in the "Blueprint" colorway. Sandler, who famously wears Steph Curry's signature line, immediately took off his Currys and laced up the Sabrina 3s.
"Oh, these are light," Sandler said. "Nice!"
Sandler then proudly showed off his new kicks during his guest appearance:
Ionescu, who shared with Fallon that she wore Kobe Bryant's and Kevin Durant's basketball shoes growing up, had an opportunity on the show to plug her new signature shoe.
"To be able to understand what the vision was on Sabrina 1, which was to create the first unisex basketball shoe, and to see how it's just taken the world by storm," Ionescu said. "It creates the opportunity for young girls and boys growing up now to hope and dream of wanting to become a signature athlete because they see us all do it on the court and support one another."
The Nike Sabrina 3 will officially be released in the "Blueprint" colorway this Thursday. As for Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated golf comedy sequel will stream on Netflix on Friday.