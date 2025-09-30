SI

Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Trolls WNBA Commissioner Over Caitlin Clark Comment

They don't call her Clark's enforcer for nothing.

Kristen Wong

Fever's Sophie Cunningham came to Caitlin Clark's defense again, this time in retaliation to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's comments.
Fever's Sophie Cunningham came to Caitlin Clark's defense again, this time in retaliation to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert's comments. / Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Sophie Cunningham wasted no time defending Caitlin Clark after WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made an alleged comment downplaying Clark's star power in the league.

The comment came from a personal conversation Engelbert had in February with Lynx star Napheesa Collier to discuss ongoing CBA negotiations, as Collier relayed in her eye-opening exit interview on Tuesday. During that conversation, Engelbert allegedly said, "Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."

Cunningham clapped back against Engelbert's arguably patronizing line—which, by the way, is not true—with a savage comment on an Instagram post from a sports news outlet.

"people only know Cathy because of C…. She’s the most delusional leader our league has seen," Cunningham wrote.

The Fever guard added in all caps, "AND IT SHOULDN’T EVER BE ABOUT OUR COMMISSIONER IN THE FIRST PLACE."

Facts.

Cunningham famously came to Clark's defense back in June when Clark got roughed up by two opposing players during a Fever–Sun game. She appears to have no intention of backing down now, with several others in the WNBA community also using their voices to support Collier after the Lynx star's stunning public takedown of the WNBA commissioner. Expect plenty of fines to follow.

