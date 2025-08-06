SI

Sparks Coach Calls Disturbing WNBA Incidents 'Dumb' and 'Dangerous'

An object made its way onto the court during the Fever-Sparks game Tuesday night.

Kyle Koster

Sparks star Kelsey Plum kicks an object off the court during Tuesday night's game.
Sparks star Kelsey Plum kicks an object off the court during Tuesday night's game. / WNBA

A troubling trend in fan behavior at WNBA games continued on Tuesday night.

During the Indiana Fever-Los Angeles Sparks contest, an adult object was thrown from the stands and landed near Sophie Cunningham during a Kelsey Plum trip to the free-throw line. Plum promptly kicked it off the court.

It's the latest incident in what has become a string of unfortunate events. This is the third time such a thing has happened in the past two weeks.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts shared her perspective on the development after the Sparks' victory.

"It's ridiculous, it's dumb," she said. "It's stupid. It's also dangerous and player safety is No. 1. Respecting the game, all those things. I think it's really stupid."

Those thoughts are shared by a lot of people.

It'll be interesting to see what further steps the league and arenas take to crack down on such behavior and prevent it from happening in the future.

