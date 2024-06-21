Tickets for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Sunday Showdown Hit Record Prices
This upcoming Sunday's matchup between Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky versus Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever has unsurprisingly hit record ticket prices.
The weekend tilt in Chicago, which will be the third time the rookies have played each other as professionals, are averaging $358 per ticket on Vivid Seats. If the price holds, it would be the highest average WNBA ticket price since the 2015 season.
Clark and Reese, who dominated the college basketball landscape over the last couple of seasons and are viewed together as two key components to the boom of popularity in the women's game, should put on another show during Sunday's matchup.
Clark and the Fever currently sit at 6–10 on the season and in the No. 8 seed in the playoff race. Reese and the Sky are 5–9 on the year, and just percentage points behind the Fever for the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs with plenty of time left in the regular season.
Clark has been the talk of the women's game due to narrative building about her that has been largely out of her control, but she has played well in her first season as a professional. Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 39.0% shooting from the floor and 32.8% from three. While her three-point percentage is lower now than it was in college, she has overcome a slow shooting start from deep this season and has picked up her accuracy from beyond the arc of late.
As for Reese, she's been every bit as good for the Sky this season. She's averaging 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds on 38.6% shooting from the field and set WNBA rookie history Thursday by registering her seventh consecutive double-double.
Sunday's game will be nationally televised at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.