NBA Players Send Words of Encouragement for Tyrese Haliburton After Game 7 Injury
The highly anticipated Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a devastating start when Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited the game in the first quarter with a scary non-contact injury. Indiana quickly ruled Haliburton out for the rest of the game that will decide this season's NBA champion.
He was hurt when he tried to drive off his right foot and fell to the ground in an effort to drive past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Once Haliburton went down, he pounded the hardwood in pain as the Pacers' training staff and his teammates gathered around before he was helped off the floor.
The NBA world was absolutely crushed at the gut-wrenching start to the final game of the season. An outpouring of love and support quickly spread on the internet from basketball personalities and fans. NBA players, including LeBron James, quickly reacted to the difficult scene too.
Here's what the stars around the league had to say immediately after Haliburton went down with an injury, which his father, John, confirmed was an Achilles injury via the ABC broadcast.
Such a horrible way for Haliburton's season and spectacular postseason to end—an ending nobody wanted to see.