SI

Valkyries Fans Showed Appreciation for Team With Sweet Gesture After Playoff Loss

The Lynx eliminated the Valkyries from the playoffs by one point on Wednesday night.

Brigid Kennedy

The Valkyries hosted Game 2 of the three-game series at the SAP Center in California.
The Valkyries hosted Game 2 of the three-game series at the SAP Center in California. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Valkyries were crushingly eliminated from the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night following a narrow, one-point loss at home vs. the Lynx. Had Golden State gotten the victory, they would have forced a Game 3 in the series, and against the No. 1 seed no less.

It's an abrupt blow to the Valkyries' otherwise incredible season, which saw them not only snag a COY win for head coach Natalie Nakase, but also make history as the only WNBA expansion team to earn a postseason berth in their inaugural campaign.

As a consolation prize following this incredible run, as well as a showing of love after the elimination, the crowd at the SAP Center stayed on their feet after the game was decided, loudly chanting "GSV! GSV!" in support of their team.

Take a look at that below:

So sweet. It's clear this is a unit that's just getting started.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/WNBA