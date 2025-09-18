Valkyries Fans Showed Appreciation for Team With Sweet Gesture After Playoff Loss
The Valkyries were crushingly eliminated from the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night following a narrow, one-point loss at home vs. the Lynx. Had Golden State gotten the victory, they would have forced a Game 3 in the series, and against the No. 1 seed no less.
It's an abrupt blow to the Valkyries' otherwise incredible season, which saw them not only snag a COY win for head coach Natalie Nakase, but also make history as the only WNBA expansion team to earn a postseason berth in their inaugural campaign.
As a consolation prize following this incredible run, as well as a showing of love after the elimination, the crowd at the SAP Center stayed on their feet after the game was decided, loudly chanting "GSV! GSV!" in support of their team.
Take a look at that below:
So sweet. It's clear this is a unit that's just getting started.