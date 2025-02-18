Video of Middle-School Boys Saying They Can Beat Caitlin Clark 1-on-1 is Priceless
Caitlin Clark doubters are still alive and kicking, apparently.
The Indiana Fever guard capped off one of the best rookie seasons in WNBA history last year, leading the league in assists (8.4 per game) and total three-pointers (122) and breaking countless records en route to clinching the franchise’s first playoff berth in eight years.
In spite of all that, a group of middle-school boys at a basketball camp still think they have what it takes to defeat the WNBA superstar in a hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup.
Shane Hennen, a basketball coach based in Des Moines, Iowa, recently posed a simple question to a group of middle schoolers he was training, the majority of whom where male.
“You’re going to 1-v-1 Caitlin Clark,” Hennen said. “Who wins and what’s the score, first to five?”
The first three boys unanimously said, without a doubt, that they would beat the reigning Rookie of the Year. Two even said Clark wouldn’t score a single point against them.
The answers got a little more rational further along in the video, with one young hooper saying that Clark would beat him but he could at least get one bucket.
Toward the very end, the only girl at the camp, Olive, was asked a slightly different question.
“Do you think that any of these middle-school boys have any chance of beating Caitlin Clark 1-on-1?”
“Uh, no,” Olive said.
Smart girl.