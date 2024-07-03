When is the WNBA All-Star Game? Date, Location & How to Watch
The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters dropped on Tuesday, July 2 ahead of this year's game.
Rookie stars like Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese earned their first spots on the team, while WNBA superstars Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart will be making their sixth appearances.
This year's All-Star Game rosters are made up similarly to how the league did so for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The USA Basketball Women’s National Team will face the remaining WNBA All-Stars named to the rosters for the game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA's first Olympic match will take place on Monday, July 29 vs. Japan.
Votes for the All-Star rosters multiplied by about seven times more than last year, so it's likely this year could be the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game in the league's history.
Ahead of the game on July 20, here's all you need to know about the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.
When is the WNBA All-Star Game?
Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT
The official All-Star Game will be the finale of a jam-packed two days of events to showcase the league's biggest stars.
All-Star Weekend begins on Friday, July 19 with the three-point contest and skills challenge. The skills challenge will begin on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with the three-point contest following after.
Last year, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu won the three-point contest, leading her to join Stephen Curry in the NBA's three-point contest in February 2024. The Aces duo of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray won the skills challenge in 2023.
Saturday will solely highlight the All-Star Game that night. Fans attending the All-Star Weekend will be able to partake in the WNBA Live fan festival throughout the weekend.
Where is the WNBA All-Star Game?
City: Phoenix, Arizona
Venue: Footprint Center
The three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury will be this year's host of the WNBA All-Star Weekend. All of the weekend's events, including the contests and the actual game, will be played at Footprint Center.
The All-Star Game is officially sold out, the WNBA announced, but there are still tickets available for the three-point contest and skills challenge taking place on Friday night.
How to Watch the WNBA All-Star Game
Channel: ABC
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT
ABC will broadcast the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT.
The skills challenge and three-point contest on Friday, July 19 will be broadcasted on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
How to Stream the WNBA All-Star Game if you don’t have Cable
Can you watch on Sling TV?
Sling TV shows a variety of WNBA games on its streaming service through ESPN channels. Fans can purchase a subscription for as low as $20 a month ahead of the All-Star Game.
Can you watch on Hulu?
Hulu includes ABC and ESPN if fans sign up for the Live TV package. The streaming service offers a three-day free trial for the Live TV package, and then it costs $76.99 per month.
Can you watch on Fubo?
Fubo subscriptions include channels like ABC and ESPN for WNBA fans to tune in to games, including the All-Star Game. Fans can try a free trial, and then the subscription starts at $79.99 a month.
Can you watch on WNBA League Pass?
WNBA fans can sign up to watch virtually every game on WNBA League Pass. Subscriptions can either be annually charged at $34.99 a year or monthly charged at $12.99 a month.
Students can get an annual pass at a discounted rate of $19.99 per year.
WNBA All-Star Game Rosters
The 2024 rosters were announced on Tuesday, July 2. The United States Women's Basketball Team set for the Paris Olympics will face the remaining WNBA All-Stars selected to the roster for this year in the game.
Here's a breakdown of who fans will see at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20.
Team WNBA
Player
Team
Position
All-Star Appearances
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Forward
6
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Forward
2
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
Guard
1
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Guard
2
Dearica Hamby
Los Angeles Sparks
Forward
3
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Forward
3
Jonquel Jones
New York Liberty
Forward
5
Kayla McBride
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
4
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Guard
2
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Guard
4
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
Forward
9
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
Forward
1
Team USA
Player
Team
Position
All-Star Appearances
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
4
Kahleah Copper
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
4
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
6
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Center
10
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Guard
3
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Guard
6
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
3
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Forward
6
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
11
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Forward
5
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Center
6
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
3