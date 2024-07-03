SI

When is the WNBA All-Star Game? Date, Location & How to Watch

The rosters are officially set for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

Jul 15, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team Wilson guard Jewell Loyd (24) holds the MVP award during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters dropped on Tuesday, July 2 ahead of this year's game.

Rookie stars like Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese earned their first spots on the team, while WNBA superstars Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart will be making their sixth appearances.

This year's All-Star Game rosters are made up similarly to how the league did so for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The USA Basketball Women’s National Team will face the remaining WNBA All-Stars named to the rosters for the game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA's first Olympic match will take place on Monday, July 29 vs. Japan.

Votes for the All-Star rosters multiplied by about seven times more than last year, so it's likely this year could be the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game in the league's history.

Ahead of the game on July 20, here's all you need to know about the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

Date: Saturday, July 20
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

The official All-Star Game will be the finale of a jam-packed two days of events to showcase the league's biggest stars.

All-Star Weekend begins on Friday, July 19 with the three-point contest and skills challenge. The skills challenge will begin on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with the three-point contest following after.

Last year, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu won the three-point contest, leading her to join Stephen Curry in the NBA's three-point contest in February 2024. The Aces duo of Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray won the skills challenge in 2023.

Saturday will solely highlight the All-Star Game that night. Fans attending the All-Star Weekend will be able to partake in the WNBA Live fan festival throughout the weekend.

Where is the WNBA All-Star Game?

City: Phoenix, Arizona
Venue: Footprint Center

The three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury will be this year's host of the WNBA All-Star Weekend. All of the weekend's events, including the contests and the actual game, will be played at Footprint Center.

The All-Star Game is officially sold out, the WNBA announced, but there are still tickets available for the three-point contest and skills challenge taking place on Friday night.

How to Watch the WNBA All-Star Game

Channel: ABC
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

ABC will broadcast the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT.

The skills challenge and three-point contest on Friday, July 19 will be broadcasted on ESPN starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

How to Stream the WNBA All-Star Game if you don’t have Cable

Can you watch on Sling TV?

Sling TV shows a variety of WNBA games on its streaming service through ESPN channels. Fans can purchase a subscription for as low as $20 a month ahead of the All-Star Game.

Can you watch on Hulu?

Hulu includes ABC and ESPN if fans sign up for the Live TV package. The streaming service offers a three-day free trial for the Live TV package, and then it costs $76.99 per month.

Can you watch on Fubo?

Fubo subscriptions include channels like ABC and ESPN for WNBA fans to tune in to games, including the All-Star Game. Fans can try a free trial, and then the subscription starts at $79.99 a month.

Can you watch on WNBA League Pass?

WNBA fans can sign up to watch virtually every game on WNBA League Pass. Subscriptions can either be annually charged at $34.99 a year or monthly charged at $12.99 a month.

Students can get an annual pass at a discounted rate of $19.99 per year.

WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

The 2024 rosters were announced on Tuesday, July 2. The United States Women's Basketball Team set for the Paris Olympics will face the remaining WNBA All-Stars selected to the roster for this year in the game.

Here's a breakdown of who fans will see at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20.

Team WNBA

Player

Team

Position

All-Star Appearances

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Forward

6

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Forward

2

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever

Guard

1

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

2

Dearica Hamby

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

3

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Forward

3

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty

Forward

5

Kayla McBride

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

4

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

2

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Guard

4

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Forward

9

Angel Reese

Chicago Sky

Forward

1

Team USA

Player

Team

Position

All-Star Appearances

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

4

Kahleah Copper

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

4

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

6

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Center

10

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Guard

3

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Guard

6

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

3

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Forward

6

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

11

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Forward

5

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Center

6

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

3

