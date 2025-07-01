Why Caitlin Clark’s Injury Could Cost Fever Teammates Lots of Money vs. Lynx
Caitlin Clark's groin injury will keep her out of Tuesday night's Fever-Lynx game and while her absence should hurt Indiana's chances of getting a win on the road over the team with the league's best record, it could also cost Clark and her teammates from getting a nice payday, too.
This showdown at the Target Center is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final. The winning team gets $500,000 that is split up evenly between the players, with each getting $30,000. They will also split $120,000 in cryptocurrency through a partnership with Coinbase.
Players on the losing team, meanwhile, will get $10,000 each, plus an additional $5,000 per player in cryptocurrency.
Without Clark in the lineup, a loss for the Fever could cost each player over $20,000, which is a good chunk of change.
This will be the third straight game that Clark has missed due to an injury she suffered on a meaningless play against the Seattle Storm last week. Indiana has gone 1–1 in those games and is coming off a road win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings last Friday.