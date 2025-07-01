SI

Why Caitlin Clark’s Injury Could Cost Fever Teammates Lots of Money vs. Lynx

Caitlin Clark will miss Tuesday night's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final due to her groin injury.
Caitlin Clark's groin injury will keep her out of Tuesday night's Fever-Lynx game and while her absence should hurt Indiana's chances of getting a win on the road over the team with the league's best record, it could also cost Clark and her teammates from getting a nice payday, too.

This showdown at the Target Center is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final. The winning team gets $500,000 that is split up evenly between the players, with each getting $30,000. They will also split $120,000 in cryptocurrency through a partnership with Coinbase.

Players on the losing team, meanwhile, will get $10,000 each, plus an additional $5,000 per player in cryptocurrency.

Without Clark in the lineup, a loss for the Fever could cost each player over $20,000, which is a good chunk of change.

This will be the third straight game that Clark has missed due to an injury she suffered on a meaningless play against the Seattle Storm last week. Indiana has gone 1–1 in those games and is coming off a road win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings last Friday.

