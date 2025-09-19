Caitlin Clark Goes Bonkers Celebrating Fever's Dramatic Comeback Win to Eliminate Dream
The Fever captured a thrilling 87-85 win over the Dream on Thursday night to advance to the WNBA semifinals. Indiana's Lexie Hull notched a late steal to officially seal the win, and the Fever bench was beyond hyped.
Caitlin Clark, who is out for the season with a groin injury, was one of the most excited Fever teammates on the bench after Hull's steal. Clark had a massive smile on her face and jumped up and down while celebrating her teammates' win.
Here's a look at the game-sealing play by Hull.
Then, of course, Clark posted excited messages on her X account like she typically does after a riveting Fever win.
"FEVVVVVVV SHOOWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!!!!!" Clark wrote with six heart emojis. It's safe to say she's extremely ecstatic that the Fever are advancing in the postseason.
Clark also gave a shoutout to Fever coach Stephanie White, who is in her first season with Indiana, in another tweet.
Clark has become quite the hype woman for her team despite the unfortunate way her season ended short. Fans will get to see her continue to support her team as they face either the Aces or the Storm in the semi-finals.